What is the ranking of Azerbaijani clubs in Europe?

The positions of the Azerbaijani teams in Europe in the world ranking of the clubs published by IFFHS today have been revealed.

393 of the 701 best clubs of the planet in the table represent Europe, Idman.biz reports.

7 of them are the Azerbaijani team. Qarabag, which is 55th among European clubs, has 168.75 points. Zira with 99.5 points is 125th.

Sabah ranks 227th with 62.25 points, Turan Tovuz ranks 283rd with 53.75 points.

Neftchi is 308th with 50 points, Sumgait is 330th with 48 points, Araz-Nakhchivan is 371st with 43.75 points.

In the world ranking Qarabag is 81st, Zira is 208th, Sabah is 400th, Turan Tovuz is 494th, Neftchi is 537th, Sumgait is 567th, Araz-Nakhchivan is the 648th.

Idman.biz