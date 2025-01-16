16 January 2025
Barcelona sell VIP seats at Camp Nou to Middle Eastern investors

16 January 2025 18:11
FC Barcelona have officially announced the sale of 475 VIP seats at the Spotify Camp Nou Stadium for a period of up to 30 years.

The deal was made with two investors from the Middle East, Idman.biz reports.

This strategic move allows the Catalan club to generate significant income, helping them align with LaLiga's financial fair play rules. Additionally, it ensures the early return of funds invested in the Espai Barça project, which aims to modernize the stadium.

Barcelona continues to explore innovative ways to strengthen its financial standing while maintaining its competitive edge in both domestic and international football.

