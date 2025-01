Italian club Inter has reached an agreement to sign 19-year-old midfielder Tomas Peres.

The deal, worth 7 million euros, was struck with Newell's Old Boys, the Argentine club where Peres has been playing, Idman.biz reports.

Following a medical examination, the transfer will be finalized with a contract signing.

For context, during his time at Newell's Old Boys, Peres has played in 29 matches and scored 1 goal.

