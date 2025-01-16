Qarabag CEO: "New striker transfer may happen in winter or later"

The recruitment of a new striker for Qarabag could take place during the winter transfer window or potentially later, according to the club's CEO, Emrah Celikel.

In an interview with Report, Celikel explained that the final decision on transfers rests with head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

"We have an ongoing scouting team, not only during transfer windows but all year round. It was the same team that identified and brought in Olavio Juninho, who later moved to Flamengo. The process is ongoing, and if needed, we will try to acquire the players Gurbanov wants. We never sign players just for the sake of making a transfer," he said.

Idman.biz