Chelsea has made a new decision regarding their player, Trevoh Chalobah.

Idman.biz reports that the defender, who was on loan at Crystal Palace, has been recalled by Chelsea.

The club's management has decided that Chalobah should return to the team before the end of his loan spell. Although he was supposed to stay at Crystal Palace until the end of the season, Chelsea concluded that they need him in the squad.

During his loan, Chalobah played 14 matches and scored 3 goals.

