Qarabag have officially confirmed the transfer process of forward Olavio Juninho to Brazil's Flamengo.

The Aghdam club announced that official negotiations with the Serie A club are ongoing, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag confirmed that the 28-year-old forward has departed for Brazil to finalize personal contract discussions and complete the transfer process in Rio de Janeiro.

The transfer will expectedly be finalized for 5 million euros.

