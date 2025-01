Elchin Mammadov, the Director of the Clubs Licensing Department of AFFA, has received another assignment from UEFA.

Mammadov will be working at the UEFA Europa League match between Fenerbahce (Turkiye) and Lyon (France), Idman.biz reports.

In this match, he will serve as the Match Director (UEFA Venue Director). The game is scheduled to take place on January 23.

The match will be held at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul.

