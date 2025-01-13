PSG triumph as visitors dominate in Ligue 1’s 17th round - VIDEO

The 17th round of France's Ligue 1 delivered victories for the league leader PSG and several visiting teams.

Idman.biz reports that PSG secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Saint-Étienne, further cementing their position at the top of the table.

In other matches, visiting sides Lens, Angers, and Strasbourg all claimed valuable away victories, showcasing their strength on the road.

Ligue 1 - Round 17 Results (January 12):

Le Havre 1-2 Lens (18:00)

Montpellier 1-3 Angers (20:15)

Toulouse 1-2 Strasbourg (20:15)

PSG 2-1 Saint-Étienne (23:45)

PSG's consistent performance keeps them in the driver’s seat for the Ligue 1 title, while the away teams significantly impacted this round.

Idman.biz