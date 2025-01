Today, another match was held between the teams preparing for the second half of the season in the Misli Premier League.

Sabah met Shamakhi in the first match of the day, Idman.biz reports.

The match took place at Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir. Sabah won against Shamakhi with a score of 2:0 in the 3-part match. The goals were scored by Jesse Sekidika and Khayal Aliyev.

January 12

15:00. Sabah - Shamakhi - 2:0

Bank Respublika Arena

