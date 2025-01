A new player joined the Napoli team.

Italian club hired Philip Billing, Idman.biz reports.

28-year-old Danish midfielder of Bournemouth underwent a medical examination today and then signed a contract. He was subsequently taken on loan with the right to transfer for 9-10 million euros. Billing's salary will be paid by the Napoli representative during the loan period.

Football player has been wearing the uniform of Bournemouth since the summer of 2019.

Idman.biz