Georgian player joins Kapaz

Kapaz has strengthened its squad with a new signing during the winter transfer window.

Idman.biz reports that the new member is Georgian midfielder Rati Ardazishvili.

The 26-year-old has signed a contract with the club for a term of "6 months + 1 year."

Rati’s last club was Samtredia in his home country. A former player for Georgia’s youth national teams, including the U21 squad, he has also gained international experience playing abroad. His career includes stints in Ukraine (Rukh), Kazakhstan (Kaspi, Zhetysu), and Latvia (Liepāja).

Idman.biz