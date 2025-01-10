10 January 2025
Clash of Fortunes: Azerbaijan and Belarus Gear Up for Their 7th Showdown

10 January 2025 15:44
The Azerbaijan national team's first opponent for its 2025 friendly matches has been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that on March 25, the national team will face Belarus, marking the 7th meeting between the two sides .

So far, the teams have played six matches, and Azerbaijan holds the upper hand in these encounters as they approach the "lucky number" game.

With three victories, the Azerbaijan team has drawn twice and lost only once. Moreover, the team is unbeaten in their last three encounters, boasting two wins and one draw. Overall, Azerbaijan players have scored seven goals against Belarus while conceding four.

Of the previous six matches, four were friendly games, and two were part of the UEFA Nations League. In the official matches held during the autumn of 2022, Azerbaijan neither lost nor conceded a goal—achieving a 0:0 draw and a 2:0 victory.

Belarus will be visiting Baku for the third time. In their previous visits, the team that scored came out victorious. Belarus won 1:0 in 2018, while Azerbaijan secured a 2:0 victory four years later.

The venue and kickoff time for the March 25 match in Baku have yet to be confirmed.

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Match History

May 27, 1996. Molodechno (Friendly) – Belarus 2:2 Azerbaijan
February 26, 2001. Albena, Bulgaria (Friendly) – Belarus 0:1 Azerbaijan
March 23, 2018. Baku (Friendly) – Azerbaijan 0:1 Belarus
June 2, 2021. Minsk (Friendly) – Belarus 1:2 Azerbaijan
June 6, 2022. Novi Sad (Nations League) – Belarus 0:0 Azerbaijan

June 13, 2022. Baku (Nations League) – Azerbaijan 2:0 Belarus

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

