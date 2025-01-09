Gurban Gurbanov: "This is very important for football and politics" - INTERVIEW

After the 5-1 victory over Kapaz in a friendly match, Qarabag head coach, Gurban Gurbanov, answered journalists' questions.

Idman.biz, referencing Futbolxeber.az, brings you the full interview:

- Can you share your thoughts on the preparation and today’s game?

- We’ve only gathered recently, so we have completed just a small part of the preparation. Our goal was to play a game and provide conditions for the players. We instructed them to stay focused and play carefully. Our preparation time is limited. This game was useful for the team. I thank Azar Bagirov for accepting our proposal and allowing us to play this match. Our next match is against Zira on January 12. The key is to bring the team into optimal condition for the games on the 17th and 23rd.

- How are the injured players?

- Badavi Huseynov is still not training with the team. Bahlul and Vesovic played for 20-25 minutes today. Zoubir has had a fever for a few days but is slowly recovering. Aleksey Isayev underwent surgery but has been training from the first day. We’ve instructed him to be cautious.

- Why has Benzia not returned?

- His mother’s condition is serious, and that’s why he hasn’t returned. He sent us a message, and we agreed that he should stay with her for now. We’re not sure when he will return.

- A few players from the Qarabag academy got a chance in the match against Kapaz. How do you rate the young players?

- A few players have been training with us. They still need to work harder. They’re eager and dedicated, but they need to be more focused.

- What’s the latest on Juninho’s transfer?

- It hasn’t been finalized yet. There are still some details to sort out. The player's own wishes are also important. Initially, we had reached an agreement with Sevilla, but then Flamengo also made an offer. Negotiations are ongoing, and we expect to finalize everything in the coming days.

- Are there any new transfers expected?

- We really want new signings. We’ve dedicated much of our work to this. As of now, it doesn’t seem realistic, based on recent talks. But there’s still time, and we will try to make something happen.

- Has Juninho’s potential transfer affected the Europa League matches?

- Sometimes we need to consider the player’s wishes as well as the club making the offer. Both Sevilla and Flamengo showing interest in our player is a sign of Qarabag’s growth and the increased attention to our club. Recently, both Spanish and Brazilian media have been discussing Qarabag and Azerbaijani football a lot. Other players are also being analyzed. It may be that we will lose this player, but the club will benefit greatly from the transfer. In the future, new players will find it easier to come to Qarabag. When looking at it from all perspectives, this is very important for football and politics.

- Considering Redon Xhixha has not been transferred for the Europa League matches, how do you plan to address the issues in attack?

- We have options. We need to take some action. These situations have occurred before, and we have always found solutions. There are players available who can play in that position.

- Is it important for you if Juninho goes to Sevilla or Flamengo?

- Of course, the player's wish is very important. Perhaps for us, Sevilla would be more interesting. It’s in Europe, and it might be more convenient for us. It’s a well-established club. Many of the players we’ve invited are familiar with Spanish and Portuguese football. But Flamengo is also a prestigious club. If Ronaldinho came from there, then that club must have great operational principles as well. For me, there’s no significant difference. The important thing is that the player is happy and his prospects at the club are better.

Idman.biz