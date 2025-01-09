Qarabag starts with a strong 5-1 victory

Today, the second half of the Misli Premier League season kicked off with friendly matches involving clubs preparing for the upcoming matches.

Idman.biz reports that league leaders Qarabag faced off against Kapaz, a team from the relegation zone.

The match took place at the Azersun Arena. It was open to media representatives but closed to fans. Qarabag dominated the game with a commanding 5-1 victory. After scoring 4 unanswered goals in the first half, Gurban Gurbanov’s side sealed the win with a fifth goal.

Friendly Match:

January 9

14:00: Qarabag – Kapaz - 5:1

Goals: Oleksiy Kashchuk (3), Emmanuel Addai, Davud Masumov – Ehtiram Shahverdiyev

Azersun Arena

Qarabag will play their next match on January 12 against Zira.

