Temporary registration for Olmo and Viktor despite initial decision

Barcelona's midfielder Daniel Olmo and forward Pau Victor have been temporarily registered for the second half of the LaLiga season, despite an initial refusal for registration.

Idman.biz reports that he Spanish High Council for Sports (CSD) has allowed the two players to be included in the squad for LaLiga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Supercup matches until the court reviews Barcelona's appeal.

Earlier in January, LaLiga and the Royal Spanish Football Federation had refused to register the two Barcelona players for the second half of the current season.

Idman.biz