8 January 2025
EN

Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Football
News
8 January 2025 18:30
23
Juninho follows the same path as them: Missed move to Sevilla

Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club.

The LaLiga club has now failed to secure a striker transfer for the fourth time in the past year, Idman.biz reports.
Sevilla’s sporting director, Victor Orta, had already faced three failed attempts before Juninho. The string of transfer setbacks began last winter when David Datro Fofana, who was on loan at Union Berlin, chose to return to Chelsea instead of joining Sevilla.

After missing out on Fofana, Orta nearly secured a transfer for Robert Bozenik from Boavista. However, despite the Slovakian forward passing his medical, complications with the payment to the Portuguese club led to the deal falling through.

Last summer, Sardar Azmoun. also walked away from an agreement with Sevilla. Just as the Iranian striker seemed set to join the Spanish club, he turned down the offer, opting instead for a more lucrative move to Al-Shabab in the UAE.

It was expected that Juninho, who has been playing for Qarabag since the summer of 2023, would transfer to Sevilla for a fee of 4+1 million euros. However, the South American player ultimately chose to join Flamengo instead.

Idman.biz

Related news

Real and Barcelona's opponents determined for Copa del Rey Round of 16
18:19
Football

Real and Barcelona's opponents determined for Copa del Rey Round of 16

The draw for the Round of 16 in the Copa del Rey has been held
Elon Musk interested in buying Liverpool FC - VIDEO
17:59
Football

Elon Musk interested in buying Liverpool FC - VIDEO

"Anybody would want to - so would I”
Vagif Javadov signs 2.5-year contract with Sumgayit
17:43
Football

Vagif Javadov signs 2.5-year contract with Sumgayit

The next meeting of the Sumgayit Football Club’s Supervisory Board has been held
Nottingham Forest: Club full of contradictions
17:29
Football

Nottingham Forest: Club full of contradictions

The team's performance, viewed through the lens of its historical ups and downs, makes for an intriguing narrative
Decision on Olmo's registration to be made by a Real Madrid fan
15:34
Football

Decision on Olmo's registration to be made by a Real Madrid fan

FC Barcelona has appealed to Spain’s High Council for Sports regarding Olmo's registration
Best-Valued Footballers revealed - Bellingham dominates
14:32
Football

Best-Valued Footballers revealed - Bellingham dominates

CIES has revealed the list of the world's most valuable football players

Most read

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team
6 January 16:52
Football

Patrick Kluivert appointed head coach of Indonesia national team

The 48-year-old coach's presentation will take place on January 12
Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th
6 January 09:25
Football

Men’s World Best Goal Scorer 2024: Viktor Gyökeres ranks 1st, Cristiano Ronaldo 4th

International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has compiled a ranking of players with the most goals across all competitions
Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla
6 January 16:48
Football

Juninho to fund €1 million of his own transfer to Sevilla

Qarabag forward Olavio Juninho's move to Sevilla has been subject to new details, with the Spanish media revealing some of the terms of the agreement
Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final
6 January 13:04
Football

Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory