Olavio Juninho, the striker of Qarabag, is not the first player to reconsider a move to Sevilla, having been on the verge of completing a transfer to the Spanish club.

The LaLiga club has now failed to secure a striker transfer for the fourth time in the past year, Idman.biz reports.

Sevilla’s sporting director, Victor Orta, had already faced three failed attempts before Juninho. The string of transfer setbacks began last winter when David Datro Fofana, who was on loan at Union Berlin, chose to return to Chelsea instead of joining Sevilla.

After missing out on Fofana, Orta nearly secured a transfer for Robert Bozenik from Boavista. However, despite the Slovakian forward passing his medical, complications with the payment to the Portuguese club led to the deal falling through.

Last summer, Sardar Azmoun. also walked away from an agreement with Sevilla. Just as the Iranian striker seemed set to join the Spanish club, he turned down the offer, opting instead for a more lucrative move to Al-Shabab in the UAE.

It was expected that Juninho, who has been playing for Qarabag since the summer of 2023, would transfer to Sevilla for a fee of 4+1 million euros. However, the South American player ultimately chose to join Flamengo instead.

Idman.biz