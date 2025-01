Fiorentina will sign Folorunsho on loan and will have an option to make the move permanent for a fee of €8m.

The 26-year-old's loan terms have been finalized, and he will join the club until the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The player is scheduled to undergo a medical examination this week.

Folorunsho has made six appearances in Serie A for the Partenopei this season.

Idman.biz