Lorenzo and Diego Aguado head to the Super Cup - VIDEO

Three rising stars from Real Madrid's Academy are making waves as they take their first steps with the first team. Lorenzo Aguado, Diego Aguado, and Chema Andrés made history on Three Kings Day with their debuts at Estadio Cartagonova during the Copa del Rey Round of 32 clash against Deportiva Minera.

Under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti, the trio took center stage in Real Madrid’s 4-0 win, marking a milestone in their careers. Lorenzo and Diego, who share the same surname but are not related, started the match, while Chema entered in the 63rd minute, contributing to the team’s dominant display.

The Aguados' performances did not go unnoticed, earning them valuable spots in the squad for the upcoming Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, set to begin this Wednesday.

