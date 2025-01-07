7 January 2025
Lorenzo and Diego Aguado head to the Super Cup - VIDEO

7 January 2025 16:55
Lorenzo and Diego Aguado head to the Super Cup - VIDEO

The Three Kings Day will be a memorable one for the three academy graduates who made their debut with Real Madrid at Estadio Cartagonova.

Lorenzo Aguado, Diego Aguado, and Chema Andrés played their first minutes with the Real Madrid first team in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, where Carlo Ancelotti handed them their debuts in a comfortable victory for the team.

Lorenzo and Diego, who share the same surname but are not related, started the match against Deportiva Minera, while Chema joined the action in the 63rd minute, Idman.biz reports citing Eldesmarque.

The two starting players impressed with their performances, earning spots in the squad for the upcoming Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, which kicks off this Wednesday.

