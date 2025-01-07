Rashad Eyyubov: "When I received an offer from AFFA, I agreed without much thought"

The new coach of the Azerbaijan national team, Rashad Eyyubov, commented on his appointment.

The former football player of the national team shared about this on his social network account, Idman.biz reports.

According to the 32-year-old specialist, he is happy to be a part of the national team: "It is a big responsibility and with God's help we will be successful."

He also said goodbye to Sabah, where he started as a football player in 2018: "We have come a long way with them. I am leaving this club as a coach. I am grateful to everyone with whom I have shared this experience, and I am grateful to the management for their support. It's time to say goodbye and look forward."

Eyyubov told Idman.biz that he agreed without much thought when he received the offer from the AFFA management: "Because it is the place every coach dreams of working in the national team. I am very happy to return as a coach to the national team that I used to wear as a football player. Moreover, like Fernando Santus, I can also increase my coaching experience by working with a great specialist. I am sure that I will learn a lot from him.

Eyyubov wore the uniform of Simurg, Khazar Lankaran, Kepaz, Gabala, Sumgait, Neftchi, Sabah and Zire clubs during his football career. He played 7 matches for the national team in 2015-2019.

