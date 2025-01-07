Modric scores first goal in Spanish King's Cup – VIDEO

Luka Modric marked a special milestone by scoring his first goal in the King’s Cup of Spain during his 13th season at Real Madrid.

The Croatian midfielder helped secure a dominant 5-0 victory for the royal club against Deportiva Minera in the last-32 of the tournament, reports Idman.biz.

Modric found the back of the net in the 55th minute, before being substituted in the 63rd minute.

Over the course of his 13 seasons with Real Madrid, Modric has played 30 matches in the Spanish Cup, winning the prestigious tournament twice (in 2013/14 and 2022/23).

