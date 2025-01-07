AFFA reveals Fernando Santos' new assistant coach - PHOTO

Rashad Eyubov has officially been appointed to the Azerbaijani national football team.

AFFA's press service confirmed his appointment as a coach for the national team, Idman.biz reports.

Eyubov will work under the leadership of Fernando Santos as part of the coaching staff. His 4-year contract is set to run until 2028.

During his playing career, Eyubov represented clubs such as Simurg, Khazar Lankaran, Kapaz, Gabala, Sumgayit, Neftchi, Sabah, and Zira. Between 2015 and 2019, he made seven appearances for the national team. The 32-year-old coach has also worked with Sabah FC's U19, reserve, and senior teams.

Idman.biz