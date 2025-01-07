The 2024 Italian Super Cup found its champion in a spectacular Milan derby held in Saudi Arabia.

The match was filled with excitement and tension. Inter took an early 2-0 lead, but Milan staged an incredible comeback under the guidance of their new coach, Sérgio Conceição, Idman.biz reports.

His impactful substitutions turned the tide, with the Rossoneri netting three goals to secure a 3-2 victory. The decisive goal came in the 90+3rd minute, sealing their triumph.

This defeat marked Inter's missed opportunity to claim the Super Cup for the fourth consecutive time. Meanwhile, Milan avenged their loss from two years ago and clinched their 8th Super Cup title, equaling Inter's record. Juventus remains the most successful team with nine titles.

Italian Super Cup – Final

January 6, 2025

23:00: Inter 2–3 Milan

Idman.biz