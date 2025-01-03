Italian Super Cup winner to claim €8 million prize in Riyadh final

Inter Milan secured a spot in the Italian Super Cup final by defeating Atalanta 2-0 in the semifinals.

The second finalist will be determined in today's clash between Juventus and AC Milan, Idman.biz reports.

The semifinal losers will each receive €1.6 million, while Inter and the winner of the Juventus-Milan match will earn €3.6 million for reaching the final.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the runner-up in the final will receive an additional €5 million, while the Italian Super Cup champion will take home a total prize of €8 million.

The tournament is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the final set to take place on January 6.

Idman.biz