Arsenal player Gabriel Jesus has embarked on an extraordinary streak.

The 27-year-old forward's goals in Premier League matches have resulted in no losses for his team, Idman.biz reports .

This streak began at Manchester City and continues with his current club, Arsenal. Jesus has played in 62 such matches, with his team never losing when he scores.

Gabriel played for Manchester City from 2017 to 2022 and has been with Arsenal since 2022.

