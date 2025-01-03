LaLiga Crisis: Clubs threaten legal action against Barcelona over player registrations

LaLiga clubs may file a lawsuit against FC Barcelona if the Catalan team manages to register players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor through questionable means.

According to Sport.es, Idman.biz reports that several clubs are prepared to take legal action to invalidate the current LaLiga season if the league administration yields to pressure from Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, and allows the players’ registrations.

Barcelona are currently in 3rd place in La Liga with 38 points after 19 matches.

