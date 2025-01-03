3 January 2025
EN

Premier League’s Elite XI: Dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool Stars

Football
News
3 January 2025 10:24
5
Premier League’s Elite XI: Dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool Stars

The symbolic team for the Premier League's 2020-2024 period has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the team, selected by Goal, is based on a 4-3-3 formation. It includes six players from Manchester City, four from Liverpool, and one from Tottenham.

Premier League Team of the Half-Decade (2020-2024):

- Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)
- Defenders:
- Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
- Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
- Midfielders:
- Rodri (Manchester City)
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
- Forwards:
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Idman.biz

Related news

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024
09:39
Football

Messi vs. Ronaldo: How they closed 2024

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo wrapped up 2024 with contrasting achievements
Neymar faces setback with health issues, misses training again
09:21
Football

Neymar faces setback with health issues, misses training again

South American forward skipped the session because of abdominal pain
Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer
2 January 17:33
Football

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer

Bayern Munich are actively searching for a successor to their legendary goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed
2 January 16:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed

25,000 copies of the 7-euro coin will be minted
Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite
2 January 16:15
Football

Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite

Here's a breakdown of the standout scorers who closed the year on a high
Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List
2 January 15:31
Football

Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List

The English club has identified three players they intend to sell

Most read

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
2 January 09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz