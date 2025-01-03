Premier League’s Elite XI: Dominated by Manchester City and Liverpool Stars

The symbolic team for the Premier League's 2020-2024 period has been announced.
Idman.biz reports that the team, selected by Goal, is based on a 4-3-3 formation. It includes six players from Manchester City, four from Liverpool, and one from Tottenham.
Premier League Team of the Half-Decade (2020-2024):
- Goalkeeper: Alisson (Liverpool)
- Defenders:
- Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
- Rúben Dias (Manchester City)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)
- Midfielders:
- Rodri (Manchester City)
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
- Forwards:
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
Idman.biz