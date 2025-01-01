Former Neftchi coach Adrian Mutu takes over at Petrolul

Adrian Mutu, the former head coach of Neftchi, has secured a new managerial position.

Idman.biz reports that the Romanian coach, who has been without a job for nearly 10 months, will return to his homeland to lead Petrolul.

The 45-year-old coach has signed a contract with Petrolul until the end of the 2025/2026 season. Mutu will officially begin his role on January 3, when the Ploiești club departs for a training camp in Antalya.

Mutu's career includes stints at several clubs, including Voluntari, Universitatea, Rapid Bucharest, CFR Cluj, Neftchi, and Saudi Arabia's Al Wahda, in addition to his time at Petrolul, where he once played.

Idman.biz