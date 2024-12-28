Atalanta aim for 12th straight win as Serie A and Premier League fixtures arrive –WEEKLY FIXTURES

This weekend and early next week, matches in the Italian and English football leagues will take place as part of the upcoming rounds.
In Serie A, today’s most anticipated match features 4th-place Lazio facing league leaders Atalanta, who have 40 points—six more than Lazio. Atalanta are on an impressive 11-match winning streak, Idman.biz reports.
Tomorrow’s matches draw attention as Juventus and Fiorentina, both with 31 points, meet, alongside Milan (8th) facing Roma (10th), who are seven points behind them.
In the Premier League, one key match to watch is Manchester United’s game against Newcastle, as United are seven points behind the top five.
Italy Serie A, Round 18
December 28
18:00 Empoli - Genoa
18:00 Parma - Monza
21:00 Cagliari - Inter
23:45 Lazio - Atalanta
December 29
15:30 Udinese - Torino
18:00 Napoli - Venezia
21:00 Juventus - Fiorentina
23:45 Milan - Roma
December 30
21:30 Como - Lecce
23:45 Bologna - Verona
England
Premier League, Round 19
December 29
18:30 Leicester - Manchester City
19:00 Crystal Palace - Southampton
19:00 Everton - Nottingham Forest
19:00 Fulham - Bournemouth
19:00 Tottenham - Wolverhampton
21:15 West Ham - Liverpool
December 30
23:45 Aston Villa - Brighton
23:45 Ipswich - Chelsea
00:00 Manchester United - Newcastle
January 1, 2025
21:30 Brentford - Arsenal
