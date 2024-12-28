Atalanta aim for 12th straight win as Serie A and Premier League fixtures arrive –WEEKLY FIXTURES

This weekend and early next week, matches in the Italian and English football leagues will take place as part of the upcoming rounds.

In Serie A, today’s most anticipated match features 4th-place Lazio facing league leaders Atalanta, who have 40 points—six more than Lazio. Atalanta are on an impressive 11-match winning streak, Idman.biz reports.

Tomorrow’s matches draw attention as Juventus and Fiorentina, both with 31 points, meet, alongside Milan (8th) facing Roma (10th), who are seven points behind them.

In the Premier League, one key match to watch is Manchester United’s game against Newcastle, as United are seven points behind the top five.

Italy Serie A, Round 18

December 28

18:00 Empoli - Genoa

18:00 Parma - Monza

21:00 Cagliari - Inter

23:45 Lazio - Atalanta

December 29

15:30 Udinese - Torino

18:00 Napoli - Venezia

21:00 Juventus - Fiorentina

23:45 Milan - Roma

December 30

21:30 Como - Lecce

23:45 Bologna - Verona

England

Premier League, Round 19

December 29

18:30 Leicester - Manchester City

19:00 Crystal Palace - Southampton

19:00 Everton - Nottingham Forest

19:00 Fulham - Bournemouth

19:00 Tottenham - Wolverhampton

21:15 West Ham - Liverpool

December 30

23:45 Aston Villa - Brighton

23:45 Ipswich - Chelsea

00:00 Manchester United - Newcastle

January 1, 2025

21:30 Brentford - Arsenal

Idman.biz