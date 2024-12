Chelsea's defender, Axel Disasi, may be set for a move away from the club.

The 26-year-old has caught the interest of several top European teams, Idman.biz reports.

Both Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus are keen on securing his services and are preparing offers. Disasi is expected to move to one of these clubs in January 2025.

Axel has scored 1 goal in 4 Premier League appearances so far this season.

