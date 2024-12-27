Azerbaijan Premier League 2024/25: Breakdown of captaincy across teams

In the first half of the 2024/25 season of the Misli Premier League, 34 football players have started matches as captains.

No team has had the same captain for all 18 rounds of the season, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag and Sabah have set an unusual record, each team needing as many as five captains.

Neftchi and Sabail each had four, while Araz-Nakhchivan, Zira, Sumgayit, and Shamakhi had three players wearing the captain's armband. Turan Tovuz and Kapaz used the least number of captains, with only two each. Western clubs lead the way in the number of captains.

Egor Khvalko holds the record, starting 17 matches as captain, while Shahriyar Aliyev tops the list among local players with 15 appearances as captain. Both captains were substituted only once by a teammate.

Breakdown of captaincy across teams:

• Qarabag: Badavi Huseynov (10), Richard Almeida, Abdellah Zoubir, Bahlul Mustafazada, Kevin Medina (2 each)

• Araz-Nakhchivan: Urfan Abbasov (9), Vadim Abdullayev (8), Igor Ribeiro (1)

• Turan Tovuz: Shahriyar Aliyev (15), Christian da Silva (3)

• Zira: Qismat Aliyev (9), Ruan Renato (7), Stefan Acka (2)

• Sabah: Elvin Jamalov (11), Amin Seydiyev (3), Namik Alaskarov (2), Pavol Safranko (1), Jesse Sekidika (1)

• Sumgayit: Vugar Mustafayev (10), Elvin Badalov (7), Murad Khachayev (1)

• Shamakhı: Adil Naghiyev (13), Leroy Mickels (3), Sabayil Bagyrov (2)

• Neftchi: Rza Jafarov (8), Ramil Sheydayev (5), Emin Mahmudov (4), Emil Balayev (1)

• Kapaz: Egor Khvalko (17), Ilkin Qyrtymov (1)

• Sabail: Yusif Nabiyev (14), Rufat Abdullazada (2), Amir Bilali, Cabir Amirli (1 each)

