27 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijan Premier League 2024/25: Breakdown of captaincy across teams

Football
News
27 December 2024 11:56
25
Azerbaijan Premier League 2024/25: Breakdown of captaincy across teams

In the first half of the 2024/25 season of the Misli Premier League, 34 football players have started matches as captains.

No team has had the same captain for all 18 rounds of the season, Idman.biz reports.

Qarabag and Sabah have set an unusual record, each team needing as many as five captains.

Neftchi and Sabail each had four, while Araz-Nakhchivan, Zira, Sumgayit, and Shamakhi had three players wearing the captain's armband. Turan Tovuz and Kapaz used the least number of captains, with only two each. Western clubs lead the way in the number of captains.
Egor Khvalko holds the record, starting 17 matches as captain, while Shahriyar Aliyev tops the list among local players with 15 appearances as captain. Both captains were substituted only once by a teammate.

Breakdown of captaincy across teams:
• Qarabag: Badavi Huseynov (10), Richard Almeida, Abdellah Zoubir, Bahlul Mustafazada, Kevin Medina (2 each)
• Araz-Nakhchivan: Urfan Abbasov (9), Vadim Abdullayev (8), Igor Ribeiro (1)
• Turan Tovuz: Shahriyar Aliyev (15), Christian da Silva (3)
• Zira: Qismat Aliyev (9), Ruan Renato (7), Stefan Acka (2)
• Sabah: Elvin Jamalov (11), Amin Seydiyev (3), Namik Alaskarov (2), Pavol Safranko (1), Jesse Sekidika (1)
• Sumgayit: Vugar Mustafayev (10), Elvin Badalov (7), Murad Khachayev (1)
• Shamakhı: Adil Naghiyev (13), Leroy Mickels (3), Sabayil Bagyrov (2)
• Neftchi: Rza Jafarov (8), Ramil Sheydayev (5), Emin Mahmudov (4), Emil Balayev (1)
• Kapaz: Egor Khvalko (17), Ilkin Qyrtymov (1)
• Sabail: Yusif Nabiyev (14), Rufat Abdullazada (2), Amir Bilali, Cabir Amirli (1 each)

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Toral Bayramov linked with potential transfer to Trabzonspor
16:55
Football

Toral Bayramov linked with potential transfer to Trabzonspor

The 23-year-old left-back of Qarabag has caught the attention of Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor
Andrey Pyatnitsky:"Ayaz Guliyev's character has affected his career"
16:36
Football

Andrey Pyatnitsky:"Ayaz Guliyev's character has affected his career"

Former Russian national football player Andrey Pyatnitsky shared his thoughts on Ayaz Guliyev, who currently plays for Sabah
Zamig Aliyev eyes bigger goals after Albanian Super Cup victory
15:57
Football

Zamig Aliyev eyes bigger goals after Albanian Super Cup victory

"I am thrilled to have claimed the Super Cup so early on"
Match-fixing scandal: Eight players from Azerbaijani club arrested
14:54
Football

Match-fixing scandal: Eight players from Azerbaijani club arrested

He team was summoned to a club meeting yesterday, during which the arrests took place
Farid Gayibov expresses concern over competitive gap in Premier League
13:10
Football

Farid Gayibov expresses concern over competitive gap in Premier League

Discussing the Misli Premier League, he expressed concern about the significant gap between the leader, Qarabag, and the other teams
Leverkusen and Juventus keen on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi
12:16
Football

Leverkusen and Juventus keen on Chelsea defender Axel Disasi

The 26-year-old has caught the interest of several top European teams

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
25 December 10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
25 December 15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree
26 December 16:44
Football

Salah faces backlash from Muslim fans over family photo in front of Christmas tree

The Egyptian footballer shared a family photo in front of a Christmas tree, which has led to criticism from some of his Muslim supporters
Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days
26 December 10:01
Football

Sporting Lisbon confirm departure of João Pereira after 45 days

Sporting confirmed that they've sacked the head coach Joao Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim in November