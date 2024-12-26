Venue announced for Azerbaijan Cup final

The venue for the 2024/2025 Azerbaijan Cup final has been confirmed.
Idman.biz, citing Sportal.az, reports that the decisive match will take place in Sumgayit.
The final game will be held on June 1 at the Mehdi Huseynzada Stadium.
Idman.biz
