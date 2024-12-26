Kapaz captain reacts to plane crash: "It’s a great tragedy, I was in shock"

"It’s a great tragedy, I was in shock when I heard the news. No one is insured against accidents."

Egor Khvalko, the captain of Kapaz, talked about the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny, Idman.biz reports.

The Belarusian footballer shared his thoughts with the press service of his club regarding the crash: "We are all human. Just one day ago, I flew back home from Baku by plane. I have used air travel. This could happen to any of us. Our wish is that such accidents do not happen in the future. Fortunately, accidents involving airplanes are rare compared to other modes of transport. But it’s still tragic. People lose their lives. As someone who frequently uses planes, I can say that flights are stressful for me. My condolences go to the families of the victims, and I wish the injured a swift recovery."

The 27-year-old defender also posted on social media: "Right now, all I can do is pray for those who survived. We can offer moral support and help the families of the victims and the injured. I’ve learned that some of the victims and injured are from Ganja."

On December 25, the Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed near Aktau city. In response to the tragedy, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree declaring December 26 a national day of mourning in Azerbaijan.

