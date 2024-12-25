25 December 2024
EN

One minute of silence before Azerbaijan mini-football championship matches

Football
News
25 December 2024 18:12
18
One minute of silence before Azerbaijan mini-football championship matches

A one-minute silence will be observed before the matches of the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship.

According to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation, as reported by Idman.biz, the silence will be held in memory of the victims of the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane, which was operating the Baku-Grozny route and crashed near Aktau, resulting in numerous fatalities.

The matches on the first day of the championship will begin with a one-minute silence. However, a final decision on tomorrow's games has not yet been made.

A national mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan on December 26.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Leroy Mickels: Neftchi, Araz-Nakhchivan, or Sabah
17:33
Football

Leroy Mickels: Neftchi, Araz-Nakhchivan, or Sabah

The delay comes in response to the national mourning declared on December 26 following the crash of an AZAL Airlines plane
Stanislav Cherchesov: "This tragedy is a shared sorrow for Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan"
17:15
Football

Stanislav Cherchesov: "This tragedy is a shared sorrow for Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan"

The Russian coach expressed his condolences following the tragic passenger plane crash near Aktau
Qarabag player reflects on Europa League campaign: "We played well, just didn't have the luck"
16:40
Football

Qarabag player reflects on Europa League campaign: "We played well, just didn't have the luck"

The Cabo Verdean midfielder expressed his disappointment over the team's failure to progress to the next stage
Salah is the top contender for the Ballon d'Or
16:18
Football

Salah is the top contender for the Ballon d'Or

The online sports portal Goal has released its updated ranking of players who are the leading contenders for the 2024/25 Ballon d'Or
Top 10 records of 2024
13:51
Football

Top 10 records of 2024

2024 has been marked by the records of top football coaches
Russia seeks opponent: Azerbaijan national team among the candidates
13:35
Football

Russia seeks opponent: Azerbaijan national team among the candidates

The Azerbaijan national football team may play a friendly match against Russia

Most read

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal
23 December 10:54
Football

Mussolini's great-grandson scores first professional goal

Fans at the stadium drew attention by displaying the Roman salute, a gesture once associated with fascists during Mussolini's era
Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO
10:20
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo meets Santa Claus, takes an icy plunge in Finland - VIDEO

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is turning heads on social media with a daring dip in an icy pool during his Christmas getaway in Finland’s Lapland
AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO
15:29
Other

AZAL plane crash: Full list of survivors released - UPDATED - VIDEO

The Embraer 190, flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometers from Aktau

The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed
23 December 16:04
Basketball

The body of Jānis Timma left unclaimed

The body of well-known Latvian basketball player Jānis Timma, who passed away on December 17, has remained at the morgue