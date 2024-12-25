One minute of silence before Azerbaijan mini-football championship matches

A one-minute silence will be observed before the matches of the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship.

According to the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation, as reported by Idman.biz, the silence will be held in memory of the victims of the tragic crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane, which was operating the Baku-Grozny route and crashed near Aktau, resulting in numerous fatalities.

The matches on the first day of the championship will begin with a one-minute silence. However, a final decision on tomorrow's games has not yet been made.

A national mourning has been declared in Azerbaijan on December 26.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz