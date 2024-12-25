Stanislav Cherchesov: "This tragedy is a shared sorrow for Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan"

"This is the shared sorrow of the peoples of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan," stated Stanislav Cherchesov, head coach of the Kazakhstan national football team, in a social media post.

The Russian coach expressed his condolences following the tragic passenger plane crash near Aktau, Idman.biz reports.

He offered his sympathy to the families of the victims: "I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft near Aktau."

The crashed plane was operating on the Baku-Grozny flight route.

Idman.biz