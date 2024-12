Valencia identified their primary candidate for the head coach position.

Idman.biz reports that the Spanish club is interested in securing Carlos Corberán, who is expected to replace Rubén Baraja.

The proposed contract with the new coach will run until the summer of 2027. Valencia plans to pay €3 million to his current club, West Bromwich Albion, as compensation.

Notably, Valencia sits 19th in La Liga standings with just 12 points from 17 matches.

Idman.biz