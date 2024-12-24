Amorim's replacement at risk

João Pereira, who replaced Ruben Amorim at Sporting, faces the possibility of being dismissed.

The management of the Portuguese club is dissatisfied with coach's performance, Idman.biz reports.

The 40-year-old is expected to step down by the end of the year. The club's management plans to meet with Pereira on December 29 to discuss the details of terminating his contract.

Pereira took charge of the Lisbon club on November 11, succeeding Amorim, who was appointed as head coach of Manchester United.

Idman.biz