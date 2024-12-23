23 December 2024
Neftchi sets an unwanted record

Neftchi FC has yet to secure an away victory in the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season.

The Baku club has played nine away matches this season, resulting in five draws and four losses, Idman.biz reports.

The team’s last away win dates back to the final match of the previous season. On May 18, Neftchi defeated Sabail with a commanding 3-0 victory. However, since then, they have been unable to replicate their success, drawing against Sabail (1:1), Araz-Nakhchivan (1:1), Shamakhi (0:0), Sabah (0:0), and Turan Tovuz (1:1), while losing to Zira (0:2), Qarabag (0:4), Kapaz (3:4), and Sumgayit (0:2).

This nine-match winless streak on the road marks a new low for the club, breaking their previous record of eight games without an away victory, set between August 2016 and February 2017, during which they managed just one draw and suffered seven defeats.
Neftchi earned a single point after a 1:1 draw against Turan Tovuz, extending their winless run.

Idman.biz

