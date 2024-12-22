Aykhan Abbasov: "Experienced coaches came here and could not succeed"

"It was an important victory. We wanted it for a long time. I was very satisfied with the team's performance in the last 4 matches. We deserved to win today. We had many scoring episodes. We were more careful in the second half. I am very happy that the young players are developing. We want to win them to Azerbaijani football. It will be very difficult after the winter. We will try to get stronger during the break. We will prepare for the next matches."

The head coach of Shamakhi Aykhan Abbasov said these words at the press conference held after the match with Shamakhi of the 18th round of the Misli Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He also answered the journalists' questions.

- What is your plan for the winter collection?

- We will be in Baku. We will play a test match with Zire and Sabah. Time is short. Football players should throw away fatigue. We will pass the two-week preparation well.

- At the beginning of the season, how many points did you plan to collect until the winter?

- There was a minimum and a maximum. We thought a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 20 points. But it could be lower or higher. We didn't get what we wanted in some games. Unexpected situations happen in the championship, our Premier League is tense. No one expected that Neftchi would not be in the top three. It was a surprise that Gabala left the Premier League last season. The points we collected are still not bad to stay in the Premier League.

- You gave Vasili Berezutsky his first defeat. What can you say about it?

- I am not preparing specifically against any coach. Experienced coaches could not come here. For Berezutski, our Premier League is a good experience. Murad Musayev gained great experience in Azerbaijan. Look at Nuri Sahin, he worked in Turkey, now he is the head coach of Borussia. It will be useful for Berezutsky to work here.

- Did the separation of Adil Naghiyev and Giorgi Kantaria have a positive effect on the team's match?

- We gave young people a chance. They played well in all 4 matches. After the defeat to Sabail, there was a decline in the team. One of the reasons for this was that we had a lot of suspended and injured players. The youth gained experience in those matches. What makes me happy is that the team fights until the end. The players who played in their place showed themselves well.

Idman.biz