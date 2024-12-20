20 December 2024
EN

Azerbaijani football referees to hold winter training camp in Turkiye

Football
News
20 December 2024 17:01
17
Azerbaijani football referees to hold winter training camp in Turkiye

Azerbaijan's football referees will travel to Antalya, Turkiye for a winter training camp during the off-season.

Idman.biz reports that Elnur Mammadli, Head of the AFFA Press Service, shared this information with Report.

The official also mentioned that the referees will officiate matches during the camp: "The 37 referees of the Premier League will travel to Antalya for their training camp from January 6 to 12. During the camp, they will officiate matches. Additionally, foreign experts will be invited to the seminars. The seminar will feature UEFA expert Leif Lindberg on assistant referees, VAR specialist Christophe Dierick, UEFA’s head coach of physical preparation Werner Helsen, and UEFA convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin."

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Goalless draw between Kapaz and Sumgayit in Tovuz – VIDEO
18:10
Football

Goalless draw between Kapaz and Sumgayit in Tovuz – VIDEO

Today, the 18th round of the Misli Premier League has kicked off
Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues
18:09
Football

Weekend showdown: Top leaders face off in Europe's Premier Leagues

This weekend, the next round of matches in Europe's top national leagues will take place
Azerbaijani players drawn against Galatasaray and Trabzonspor in Turkish Cup group phase
18:02
Football

Azerbaijani players drawn against Galatasaray and Trabzonspor in Turkish Cup group phase

Based on the draw results, Ankaragucu will be placed in Group A
UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off draw made
17:22
Football

UEFA Conference League knockout phase play-off draw made

The draw for the Conference League knockout phase playoffs has been held
Turan Tovuz signs Anton Krasovsky on loan from Russia's Dinamo
15:57
Football

Turan Tovuz signs Anton Krasovsky on loan from Russia's Dinamo

This season, the player has appeared in 7 matches in the Russian Premier League
PSG interested in Ukrainian player, opponent of Azerbaijan national team
15:39
Football

PSG interested in Ukrainian player, opponent of Azerbaijan national team

The personal positions of the two players regarding playing together remain unclear

Most read

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
19 December 11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium
CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag
18 December 16:31
Football

Sevilla offer for Juninho revealed, another bid expected for Qarabag

If this happens, the LaLiga club will attempt to increase the offer in their next bid for Juninho