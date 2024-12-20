Azerbaijani football referees to hold winter training camp in Turkiye

Azerbaijan's football referees will travel to Antalya, Turkiye for a winter training camp during the off-season.

Idman.biz reports that Elnur Mammadli, Head of the AFFA Press Service, shared this information with Report.

The official also mentioned that the referees will officiate matches during the camp: "The 37 referees of the Premier League will travel to Antalya for their training camp from January 6 to 12. During the camp, they will officiate matches. Additionally, foreign experts will be invited to the seminars. The seminar will feature UEFA expert Leif Lindberg on assistant referees, VAR specialist Christophe Dierick, UEFA’s head coach of physical preparation Werner Helsen, and UEFA convention coordinator Leonid Kaloshin."

