Turan Tovuz signs Anton Krasovsky on loan from Russia's Dinamo

Turan Tovuz has made their first winter transfer by signing Anton Krasovsky, a player from Russia's Dinamo (Makhachkala) club.

Idman.biz, citing Sportnet.az, reports that the club has reached an agreement with the Makhachkala club for the transfer of the 22-year-old footballer.

At the request of head coach Kurban Berdyev, the Russian player will join the team on loan.

Anton Krasovsky was brought to Dinamo in 2023 at Berdyev's request from Kazakhstan's Kairat club. This season, the player has appeared in 7 matches in the Russian Premier League.

