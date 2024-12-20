20 December 2024
EN

Conference League: Draw leaves Basaksehir out of playoffs - VIDEO

Football
News
20 December 2024 09:28
21
The final league phase matches in the UEFA Conference League have concluded.

All 18 matches of the 6th round kicked off simultaneously, determining the teams advancing to the Round of 16 and playoffs, Idman.biz reports.

Turkish representative Basaksehir faced a crucial game in Belgium against Cercle Brugge but failed to break the deadlock, with the match ending in a goalless draw. This result left the Istanbul team ranked 26th, missing out on a playoff spot.

Chelsea dominated their home game with a commanding 5-1 victory, securing their place as group leaders.

Teams now await their playoff and Round of 16 opponents. The draw for the playoffs will take place on December 20.

Selected Results from Matchday 6:
- Heidenheim 1–1 Sankt Gallen
- APOEL 1–1 Astana
- Betis 1–0 HIK
- Celje 3–2 TNS
- Cercle Brügge 1–1 Başakşəhər

- Borac 0–0 Omoniya
- Chelsea 5–1 Shamrock Rovers

- Djurgarden 3–1 Legia Warsaw
- Lugano 2–2 Pafos
- Bačka Topola 4–3 Noa
- Hearts 2–2 Petrocub
- Jagiellonia 0–0 Olimpija
- Larne 1–0 Gent
- LASK 1–1 Víkingur
- Molde 4–3 Mladá Boleslav
- Panathinaikos 4–0 Dinamo Minsk
- Rapid Vienna 3–0 Copenhagen
- Vitoria Guimaraes 1–1 Fiorentina

Idman.biz

