Spain's AS newspaper published information about Qarabag.

Idman.biz, citing Offsideplus.az, reports that the publication claimed that Crvena zvezda was interested in Olavio Juninho.

Regarding this, the head manager of Qarabag, Asif Asgarov, was contacted. The club official responded quickly and clearly to the inquiry: "It’s nonsense. We haven’t received any official offer."

Idman.biz