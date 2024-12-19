19 December 2024
Roman Hryhorchuk returns to Premier League

Former Neftchi head coach Roman Hryhorchuk has found a new role, continuing his career in his homeland.

The 59-year-old Ukrainian coach has been appointed as the head of LNZ, a team based in Cherkasy, Ukraine, Idman.biz reports.

Hryhorchuk replaces Spanish coach Andres Carrasco, who was dismissed last week.

After leaving Azerbaijan and being without a club for a period, Hryhorchuk is set to return to the Ukrainian Premier League.

Hryhorchuk was appointed as Neftchi’s head coach in the summer of 2024. However, he parted ways with the team after failing to secure a victory in nine matches during the first half of the season.

