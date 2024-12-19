19 December 2024
Azerbaijan’s potential opponent: Europe’s No. 1

19 December 2024 14:57
The latest FIFA rankings for national teams, released today, have revealed the standings of Azerbaijan's upcoming opponents.

Idman.biz reports that in the European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Azerbaijan will face the winner of the France-Croatia matchup, along with Iceland and Ukraine.

Among these teams, France stands out as the strongest. Ranked 2nd globally with 1859.78 points, Didier Deschamps' squad trails only Argentina (1867.25 points). This makes France Europe’s top-ranked team and a formidable potential opponent for Azerbaijan.

Croatia, with 1691.59 points, holds the 13th spot in the world rankings. Ukraine is ranked 25th with 1554.94 points, while Iceland sits at 70th with 1355.10 points.

Azerbaijan’s national team, currently ranked 117th with 1158.70 points, faces a challenging path ahead.

