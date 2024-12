The latest FIFA rankings for national teams have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the final position of the Azerbaijani national team for 2024 has been confirmed.

The team's ranking remains unchanged despite not playing any matches during the reporting period. Fernando Santos' squad concludes the year ranked 117th globally, 1158.70 points.

Argentina ends 2024 at the top of the rankings with 1867.25 points.

Idman.biz