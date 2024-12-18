Azerbaijan Championship: The Relentless and the helpless – RESEARCH

This week kicked off with the match between Qarabag and Sumgayit, setting the stage for the latest round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the final game of the XVII round unfolded as expected, with Qarabag delivering a crushing defeat to Sumgayit, finishing 5-0. Such dominant performances by Qarabag against Sumgayit have almost become routine.

The Aghdam team seems to rout their opponent every few days. As the saying goes, they strike from the left and the right. But who holds the record for the most crushing victories against the same opponent in the history of the Azerbaijan Championship, which began in 1992?

13 Years, 18 Thrashings

When Qarabag faces Sumgayit, high-scoring results are almost guaranteed. And this impression is anything but misleading. In the 32-year history of the national league, no team has beaten an opponent this consistently.

A relatively young club that debuted in the Premier League only in 2011, Sumgayit has endured relentless defeats from Qarabag. Over a span of just over 13 years, Qarabag has defeated Sumgayit with a significant scoreline 18 times. This level of dominance is unprecedented in Azerbaijani football history. No other team has managed to humble the same opponent this frequently.

Out of 48 matches played between the two teams (excluding technical results), Qarabağ secured a major victory in 18 of them, achieving a win rate of 37.5% for such encounters. On average, 1.5 out of every 4 matches ends with a difference of three or more goals.

Qarabag’s victories have come in all forms:

• 6:0 (twice), 6:1, 5:0 (three times), 5:1, 4:0, 4:1 (twice each), and 3:0 (five times).

• Home advantage has been irrelevant, with 10 decisive wins at home and 8 away.

Easy Prey

Qarabag is the only team to achieve 10 or more dominant victories against the same opponent. And Sumgayit isn’t their only victim. Qarabag has similarly overwhelmed Gabala, Shamakhi, and Neftchi 11 times each and Sabail 10 times.

Sabail, in particular, has been an “easy target.” Out of 28 matches, Qarabag has secured 10 major victories, translating to a 35.7% rate. Sabail can only find solace in knowing that Sumgayit’s record is worse.

Gabala, on the other hand, has suffered 11 heavy defeats in 62 matches, making up 17.8% of their total encounters.

Fighting Back Against Qarabag

Among the five teams that have lost by three or more goals to Qarabag in 10 or more matches, two stand out: Neftchi and Shamakhi. Unlike Sumgayit, Sabail, and Gabala, these teams have at least managed to return the favor once, each securing a single dominant victory against Qarabag. Additionally, both teams have faced Qarabag more often, with Neftchi participating in 96 matches and Shamakhi in 75.



Reciprocal Thrashings

The Qarabag-Kapaz rivalry takes second place for the most high-scoring matches between two teams. Qarabag has secured 9 dominant wins, while Kapaz has celebrated 5. This is the only rivalry where both teams have achieved at least four significant victories against each other.

In another notable pairing, Neftçi has defeated Gabala 7 times with major scorelines but has also succumbed to Gabala 3 times.

Throughout the history of the national league, there are several pairs of teams that have exchanged at least five thrashings. For instance, Turan defeated both Qarabag and Kapaz three times each but also suffered four crushing defeats against both teams.

Karvan’s Unforgettable Record

The percentage of matches ending in dominant victories also draws attention. In particular, Karvan stands out, having defeated MOIK in four out of their six encounters, achieving a win rate of 66.7%.

Similarly, Neftçi defeated Bərdə’s Pambıqçı in five out of eight matches, with a 62.5% success rate.



The Gentle Rivalries

Interestingly, some rivalries have never witnessed a three-goal margin of victory. For instance, Gabala and Turan, as well as AZAL and Ravan, have faced each other 16 times without a single decisive victory.

On the flip side, there are rare pairings where both teams have secured one major victory in just two matches, maintaining a balance.

Out of the 10,056 matches played so far in the Azerbaijan Championship (excluding technical results), 10.2%—or 1,028—have ended with a margin of three or more goals.



