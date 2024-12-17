Giorgi Kantaria: "Everything was turned upside down" – INTERVIEW

Recently, Giorgi Kantaria, who left Shamakhi under mysterious circumstances, shared his thoughts in an interview with Apasport.az.

- What are you currently working on?

- Nothing at the moment. I’ve returned to Georgia and am just resting in my homeland.



- There have been claims that your departure from Shamakhi is related to betting scandals and match manipulation. Do you have any comments on this? Is there any truth to these accusations?

- Of course, there is no truth to these claims. They are all lies, and frankly, they should be laughed at. I’ve never been involved in such matters throughout my life. Moreover, everyone knows that I always tried to play at the highest level. If anyone attempts to defame me, they will certainly face consequences.

- What was the main reason for your departure from the team?

- I will definitely tell you why I left the team, but everything has its time. Right now, I’m only focused on continuing my work. God sees everything, and if someone has wronged me, they will certainly face the consequences.



- It is reported that investigations have already begun regarding this matter. Do you feel any danger in this situation?

- I don’t even understand that an investigation is being conducted. Moreover, no one has contacted me, and I don’t expect anyone to. There has never been such a discussion. I have no connection to any of the matters you’ve mentioned. These accusations are insulting to me.



- Adil Naghiyev mentioned that there was an argument during training, and that’s why you left the team. You also mentioned having had a conflict. What is the nature of this conflict?

- Why did I leave the team? What happened? I will definitely talk about all of this. As I said, about injustice and lack of value, God sees everything. I fought until the end and gave everything I had on the field. Not a single person can say that Kantaria had a bad season. No player in the team can say a bad word about me because I’ve always been a decent and honest person.



- Was your trip to Georgia related to your departure?

- I went to Georgia after the game because my grandmother passed away. When I went to Georgia, everything turned upside down. I will certainly explain to you what happened and why it happened. However, I don’t want to harm anyone with my words. That’s why I am holding back, but if someone thinks I’m foolish and believes they can make a fool of me, they are greatly mistaken.



