17 December 2024
Lamine Yamal: ‘No longer free walks with friends’ - INTERVIEW

Football
News
17 December 2024 16:30
Lamine revealed that the news of his victory reached him at the "Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper," FC Barcelona's training center.

While he had been a strong favorite in expert predictions, the official confirmation still brought a wave of emotion, Idman.biz reports via FootBoom.

"The first person I told was my mom Sheila," he shared. Yamal dedicated the award to his family, especially his younger brother Keyne and his grandmother Fátima, who have been key pillars in his life. "Each of them has played a vital role in my career; their support pushes me to give my best both on and off the pitch," he affirmed.

In the interview, Lamine also reflected on the significant impact of his training at La Masía, FC Barcelona's renowned youth academy. "From a young age, they instill values like teamwork, respect, and sacrifice. This prepares us not only as footballers but as individuals," he explained. It is no surprise that so many La Masía alumni, like him, have triumphed and won the prestigious Golden Boy award, further cementing the academy’s global reputation.
Despite his young age, Yamal exhibits remarkable maturity and clarity. During the conversation, he shared advice for aspiring young footballers: "Never give up, work hard, and enjoy the game. Constant effort always pays off." He also emphasized the importance of surrounding oneself with supportive people, acknowledging that his success would not have been possible without the encouragement of his family, coaches, and teammates.

Lamine's humility shines through as he navigates the growing media attention. Despite already amassing nearly 25 million followers on Instagram and becoming a global idol, the young talent remains grounded. However, he admits that his life has changed drastically. "I can no longer walk freely with my friends, but I am grateful for the love from the fans," he confessed. Among the most special moments, he highlighted the heartfelt words from older women, who see him as a source of inspiration for their grandchildren.

When discussing his idols, Lamine expressed his admiration for Neymar, whose creativity and style shaped his early playing years, and for Lionel Messi, whom he considers a football legend. Nonetheless, he clarified that his primary goal is to continue learning and evolving as a player. "I strive to be myself, improve every day, and chase my own dreams," he said with determination.

The future looks incredibly promising for Yamal, with clear ambitions: to win titles with Barcelona and the Spanish national team, lift the Champions League, and eventually claim the Ballon d'Or. Off the pitch, he aspires to complete his studies and give back to his family for all their support. He also hopes to help children who, like him, dream of becoming football stars but lack opportunities.

Lamine Yamal's story is just beginning, but he is already making an unforgettable impact on world football. With his immense talent, strong work ethic, and humility, this young prodigy will certainly continue to break records and win hearts. As he said, "the best is yet to come," and millions of fans around the world eagerly await the next chapter of his incredible journey.

