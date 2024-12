Bayern Munich has agreed on the terms of a new contract with goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The German club will sign a deal with the 38-year-old veteran keeper, extending his contract until the summer of 2026, Idman.biz reports.

All details of the agreement have been finalized, and the parties are expected to officially announce the deal in the coming days.

Neuer, currently sidelined due to injury, has been away from the pitch for some time.

