The city hosting the 2025 UEFA Super Cup has been revealed.

According to UEFA’s press service, the match will be held in Udine, Italy, Idman.biz reports.

The game will take place at the Friuli Stadium, home to Udinese Calcio. The stadium has a capacity of 25,144 spectators.

The match is scheduled for August 13, 2025.

Idman.biz